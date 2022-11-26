Lane Kiffin Trolls Reporter Who Said He Was Leaving Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Over the course of this past week, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin got into a war of words with local reporter Jon Sokoloff. But today, Kiffin got the last word in.

Five days ago, Sokoloff reported that Kiffin would be stepping down as the Rebels head coach to join the Auburn Tigers. Kiffin dismissed the report at the time but didn't totally deny it.

However, today there were reports that Kiffin would be extending his stay in Oxford. So he took to Twitter and took Sokoloff to task.

"This guy... Great sources," Kiffin wrote, tagging Ole Miss. His response already has over 3,600 likes and 300 retweets in half an hour.

By the looks of things, Lane Kiffin's stay at Ole Miss was by no means assured. Just about every report this morning has indicated that Kiffin was a finalist for the vacant Auburn head coaching job and that he had been reached out to but that the Tigers' interest cooled on him over the last couple of days.

Kiffin got the Rebels off to a 7-0 start to the season and brought the team all the way up to No. 7 in the country at one point. But they lost four of their last five games to end the season, including a shocking loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl two days ago.

Nevertheless, Kiffin has brought a new level of confidence to Ole Miss and it's clear that he's welcome in Oxford for as long as he wants to stay.

Will Lane Kiffin get the Rebels over the hump in 2023?