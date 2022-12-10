Lane Kiffin Trolls SEC Coach Over Unfortunate Award

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin has developed a reputation as one of the biggest trolls on social media. And on Saturday, he furthered that reputation.

The Ole Miss head coach took to Twitter to react to a superlative list from popular account Big Game Boomer. The list named the college football head coaches with the most and least "swagger."

Colorado's Deion Sanders was named "most." LSU's Brian Kelly was awarded "least." Kiffin himself finished second most just behind Coach Prime.

⁦"@DeionSanders @CoachBrianKelly congrats!!!" Kiffin wrote on Twitter.

Kiffin's "swagger" recently earned him a massive contract extension with Ole Miss. In late November, the veteran head coach penned a seven-year contract worth around $9 million per year.

After a 7-0 start to the season, the Rebels finished the year with an 8-4 regular-season record. The team will face off against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl on December 28.