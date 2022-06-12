Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee Fans: College Football World Reacts

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't exactly the biggest fan of the Tennessee Volunteers. So when the Vols No. 1 baseball team got knocked out of the NCAA Tournament Super Regional today, he decided to have a little fun.

Taking to Twitter, Kiffin decided to troll a Tennessee fan who had mocked him over the weekend. On Saturday, a Vols fan accused Kiffin of "still wishing he was a Vol."

"Poor little lane, still wishing he was a Vol. Speaking of how is your son Knox," the fan wrote.

Unfortunately for that Tennessee fan, his tweet aged like milk. Kiffin got the last laugh today because not only did the No. 1 seeded Vols get knocked out of the Super Regional, the Ole Miss baseball team crushed Southern Miss to reach the College World Series.

Kiffin's reply was brutal:

"Awesome thanks for asking!! We are watching @OleMissBSB advance to the @CWSOmaha!! What are you guys today in Knoxville??"

And the fans absolutely loved it:

Lane Kiffin's tenure as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers was brief, but eventful.

He left the school after just one season to become the head coach at USC - leaving the Vols without the coach they had tried to make the successor to the great Phillip Fulmer

As you might expect, Vols fans didn't take his departure well. Even nearly 15 years later, many are still mad at the betrayal.

But Lane Kiffin got the last laugh today.