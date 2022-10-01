Lane Kiffin Was Not Happy With Comment By Kentucky Coach

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It appears Lane Kiffin and the Rebels had some added motivation for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky.

After Ole Miss' 22-19 win over the Wildcats, Kiffin revealed that he used opposing offensive coordinator Rich Scangerello's comments as fuel for his defense, who applied pressure on QB Will Levis all four quarters.

“Well we rushed him, you know,” Kiffin said. “They were motivated all week by their offensive coordinator saying, ‘bring the blitz,’ we’ll light you up, so there you go.”

The Rebels sealed the game by forcing a late Levis fumble on Kentucky's final drive.

And while Ole Miss' offense also had a good day, Kiffin said there's still plenty of room for improvement.

“We got to get a lot better,” Kiffin told reporters. “We could’ve finished the game earlier. You know, screwed around and didn’t play well enough on offense in the second half. We’ve got work to do with a lot of really good teams coming to play. So, we kind of got out of here with this one, which was good. It was good to have some people in the stands.”