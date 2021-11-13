Lane Kiffin’s Comment About Tennessee Is Going Viral Today

Earlier this year, Lane Kiffin took the sideline in Neyland Stadium for the first time as an opposing coach. Welcomed to Rocky Top with a chorus of boos and ushered out by a shower of debris, the former Volunteers coach turned Ole Miss Rebel certainly had quite the experience throughout that thrilling contest.

During an appearance on Saturday’s installment of College GameDay, Kiffin joked about his notorious exit from Neyland Stadium.

The Ole Miss head coach said Georgia’s Kirby Smart called him up this week to asked what it’s like to play in front of the rowdy Volunteer fans.

“[Neyland Stadium] is a very dangerous place to play,” he joked.

“Tennessee is a very dangerous to play” – Lane Kiffin 💀 pic.twitter.com/B6M6IsWvVR — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 13, 2021

After an overturned call in favor of the Rebels in the fourth quarter, Tennessee fans began launching golf balls and other debris at the Ole Miss sideline. Kiffin was hit by one of these golf balls as he was talking to an official.

Lane Kiffin got hit by a golf ball from the stands in Knoxvillepic.twitter.com/ZrNyqCPCRh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 17, 2021

The Rebels ultimately claimed victory in a closely-contested 31-26 contest.

More debris flew from the stands as the head coach was ushered into the tunnel.

Lane Kiffin one-handed a water bottle like it was nothing (via @LateKickJosh)pic.twitter.com/MTv6eLM4DE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 17, 2021

Clearly making light of the situation, it seems as though Kiffin hasn’t held a grudge against his former program. In fact, he even picked the Volunteers to upset the No. 1 Bulldogs in today’s contest.

Kiffin’s No. 15 Rebels will take on No. 11 Texas A&M in front of a much more friendly Ole Miss crowd this evening.