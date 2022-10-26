Lane Kiffin's Comment About Texas A&M Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One thing about Lane Kiffin... he's gonna be a savage.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Ole Miss coach told reporters the team tried to retain former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin when he was being courted by Texas A&M.

But in Kiffin's words, "We got out bid. Kind of common theme with that program."

The coach's comments quickly went viral around the college football world.

"Jimbo gonna call a press conference for this??" one user asked.

"Cope," an Aggies account tweeted at Kiffin.

"Never change Lane, never change," a Bama fan replied.

"Don’t make me like you, Lane," a user said.

"Way to kick a man when he’s down Lane…" another laughed.

"Kiffin is our generation’s Steve Spurrier and I’m here for it all."

"Ole Miss at A&M kicks off 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday," tweeted Brett McMurphy.

"The troll college football needed," commented Kegan Reneau.

Lane from the top rope.