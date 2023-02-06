Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program.

Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while Golding left to take the same job at Ole Miss.

Alabama fans have been disappointed by these hires and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has told them to chill out.

"The (GOAT emoji) just signed the #1 Recruiting class with no coordinators!! Relax," Kiffin tweeted.

Kiffin is referring to head coach Nick Saban as the GOAT since he's won seven national titles as a college head coach and continues to be a beast in recruiting.

Rees and Steele will try and coach up both units to the best of their abilities as the Crimson Tide try and return to the College Football Playoff next season.