Lane Kiffin's Message For Tom Herman Going Viral

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that Tom Herman landed a new head coaching job.

After taking the year off of coaching, Herman accepted the Florida Atlantic head coaching job. FAU recently fired head coach Willie Taggart after he failed to win more than five games in a season.

Before Herman officially steps into his role, a former FAU coach had a message for him. Lane Kiffin, who had two 10-plus win seasons there, had a message for Herman.

"Just wanted to set the bar low for you buddy!! You will crush it and I have a house and great boat for you," Kiffin said to Herman.

The recruitment video showed by a fan highlighted Kiffin's excitement - or lack thereof - for recruiting.

Herman rose to prominence as the head coach at Houston, where he posted a 22-4 record. He eventually took over at Texas, where he racked up a 32-18 record, but was fired after four seasons.