Lane Kiffin's New Tweet About Nick Saban Going Viral

Nick Saban doesn't care about your NIL money.

According to OutKick, the current Alabama head football coach rejected two players who were looking to make $1.3M combined in NIL.

"Someone with one of the best corners in the nation (in high school) came to me and asked if we’d pay them $800,000 for the player to sign here. I told him he can find another place to play," Saban said, via OutKick. "I’m not paying a kid a bunch of NIL money before he earns it."

One of the players was going to commit to the school via the transfer portal and the other was a prospect out of high school.

Lane Kiffin, who's the head coach at Ole Miss and has had many battles with Saban over the years, tweeted out the news story about the situation and took a small jab at him.

Kiffin worked for Saban and has a good relationship with the legendary coach, but we all know how much he likes tweaking and trolling on social media.

Overall, it sounds like Saban wants his players to earn that NIL money and not just have it given to them.

