Lane Kiffin's Welcome Message For Hugh Freeze Going Viral

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames calls a timeout in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

It's been a few years, but Hugh Freeze has returned to the SEC as the new head coach of the Auburn Tigers. The man who replaced him at his old stomping grounds has a message for him.

Freeze previously served as head coach at Ole Miss before his departure in 2016. That position is now occupied by Lane Kiffin, who has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the team.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Kiffin took a shot at Freeze's apparent social media ban from Auburn. He posted a gif of the U-turn baby and said, "I would tweet at you but I guess you aren’t allowed to respond by (Auburn football) now."

Kiffin's tweet has gone viral with over 1,200 likes and 300 retweets this morning. Ole Miss fans loved it while Auburn fans were not amused.

"I’m glad you’re focused on winning the Twitter war vs football games. Give yourself a pat on the back," one Auburn fan replied.

"Don’t worry, Auburn, (Ole Miss) had to kiss a few frogs before arriving at our Prince too!!! Maybe it’ll work out for you!!!" a Rebels fan wrote.

"They were all on the message boards calling on Hugh to replace you if you came to Auburn, they were actually stressing what would happen if you didn't go to Auburn lol, I'm sorry we hurt you ,but you can't have everything you want here," a third user said.

Next year's Ole Miss-Auburn game is going to be intense.