Laremy Tunsil Sends Clear Message About Upcoming Contract Talks

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 15: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Houston Texans watches from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Amid his third Pro Bowl season, Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is ready to cash in like never before. And he wants everyone to know it.

In an interview with ESPN, Tunsil asserted that he wants to be the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. He said he wants to "reset the market" and that his play is lining up with a massive payday - either with the Texans or someone else.

"I don't know who's the highest right now, maybe Trent [Williams] at 23 [million], but I want to top that," Tunsil said. "Always want to reset the market. Perfect opportunity to reset the market. Everything is lining up as far as my contract to how I'm playing. Everything lining up perfectly."

Tunsil is heading into the third and final year of a $66 million contract he signed with the Texans in 2020. Since then he's established himself as one of the best tackles in the game but seen others get even larger contracts.

Laremy Tunsil certainly isn't lacking for leverage in any potential contract negotiations. He's one of the few veteran stars the Texans have right now and if they want to keep their quarterbacks upright in the years to come, they'll be hard-pressed to find someone better at it than him.

The Texans won't be lacking for salary cap space either this offseason as they already have around $45 million in open space before any offseason cuts.

Will Tunsil get a new contract with the Texans this offseason? Will he become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL?