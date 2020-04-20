The Spun

Larry Bird’s Comment On Michael Jordan Documentary Is Going Viral

Larry Bird probably had the best quote out of the first two episodes of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary.

The 10-part documentary, which focuses on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Bulls in 1997-98, debuted on Sunday evening. It did not disappoint.

While the documentary primarily focuses on that one Bulls season, it also looks back at the start of Jordan’s career. Episode 2 took a look at Jordan’s 1986 playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Jordan scored 49 points in a Game 1 loss and 63 points in a Game 2 loss to the eventual NBA champions. It’s one of the most-impressive scoring performances in playoff history.

Bird summed up the performance best.

“I think he’s God disguised as Michael Jordan,” Bird said. 

Bird added that the Celtics tried to hold Jordan down as much as they could, but it didn’t really work.

“Our whole thing was just do what we can do to hold Michael down, but you don’t hold the great ones down,” Bird said.

Jordan didn’t win an NBA championship until years later, but it was clear on that day that he was going to be one of the all-time greats.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air Parts 3 and 4 next Sunday night.

