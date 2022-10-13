Larry Fitzgerald: "Don't Sleep" On 1 NFL Team

The 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC East, but they are quickly followed the unexpected New York Giants at 4-1.

While the Eagles have a great deal of hype as the only remaining undefeated team in the league, fans are also excited about this improbably-strong start for the Giants.

During Thursday's episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Larry Fitzgerald warned the NFL world — "don't sleep" on the Giants.

"The Eagles are undefeated, but don’t sleep on Brian Daboll’s squad…the Giants are super impressive right now," he wrote on Twitter.

Fitzgerald credited the solid play of Daniel Jones, the elite production of Saquon Barkley and the Giants coaching staff led by first-year head coach Brian Daboll. New York has wildly exceeded its expectations this season, coming off an impressive upset victory over the Green Bay Packers this past weekend.

The Giants will look to continue their stellar play in a Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.