Larry Fitzgerald Lands New Job: Fans React

Former Arizona Cardinals megastar Larry Fitzgerald has not formally retired yet, but has made it clear that he is moving on from the NFL. To that end, he's taken up a new job for the 2022 NFL season.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fitzgerald is set to join ESPN for several episodes of Monday Night Countdown this season. Per the report, Fitzgerald will make his debut this Monday before the Seattle Seahawks play the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Fitzgerald is expected to be a part of 5-7 editions of Monday Night Countdown this season. But it doesn't appear to be a permanent role as he is considered a fill-in for Randy Moss on the show.

In 17 NFL seasons, Larry Fitzgerald became one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. His 2008 postseason with the Arizona Cardinals is still the stuff of legends, and only the immortal Jerry Rice sits ahead of him in total receiving yards and receptions.

Fitzgerald holds over a dozen NFL records and over 40 Arizona Cardinals receiving records.

There's no doubt that he will be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

The question now is whether Fitzgerald plans to enjoy a second career as an NFL analyst.