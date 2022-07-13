Larry Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Kyler Murray Very Clear

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 22: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals jogs off the field for halftime against the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald has never officially announced his retirement from the NFL, but he's not planning on returning any time soon either.

His former team misses him, but he thinks the Arizona Cardinals are in good hands. Earlier this week, the future NFL Hall of Famer praised former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.

"There's nobody in the game as talented, and that has as diverse an array of abilities in terms of his athleticism and his ability to throw the ball going left or right," Fitzgerald said on NFL Total Access. "He's immensely talented. He's a guy that everyone around the league has to prepare differently for."

Despite having to start the season without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Fitzgerald thinks the Cardinals are ready to compete with the elite.

"I really like where they're positioned," Fitzgerald said. "Obviously the schedule is really tough early on in the season, they're going to be without Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), but I know Kyler has the ability and the fortitude to be able to lift this team up."

Can Kyler Murray carry the Cardinals to the playoffs?