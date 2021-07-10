NFL World Speculating About Larry Fitzgerald’s Future

Will Larry Fitzgerald suit up for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 NFL season? That remains to be seen.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver has yet to commit to a decision on the 2021 season. He shared an honest admission on his mindset earlier this week.

“I haven’t decided anything,” Fitzgerald said in an interview with ESPN this week, per Pro Football Talk. “Training camp starts in a few weeks. I’m excited, it’s going to be another great year for the NFL.”

Fitzgerald, 37, has played in the NFL since 2004. He’s spent his entire career with the Cardinals, who will head into the 2021 season with postseason expectations. This could be one of the best teams Fitzgerald has played for – if he suits up, that is.

Many in the NFL world are speculating about Fitzgerald’s decision, with some convinced he will be back for one last ride.

Larry Fitzgerald on coming back for 18th season in 2021: "I haven’t decided anything"https://t.co/hL933ryIq1 pic.twitter.com/uUdp9PvTUz — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 9, 2021

Cardinals fans are doing their best to convince Fitzgerald to return for one more year.

You sir @LarryFitzgerald are one of the best to do it! Absolute ALL-TIMER, for those who recognize class & greatness! I have always thought farewell seasons are done by the "look at me" player. Not in this case! You have done it right & THANK YOU for leading by example! #1MORE https://t.co/W0rdsRgzNi — Mike Coach Rock (@MRockJr) July 10, 2021

One last ride 🐐 https://t.co/Vupr6SU1jN — Jozef Torres (@TorresJozef83) July 10, 2021

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has made his thoughts extremely clear.

“It’s been an honor, to come in as a young coach from college and just the way he embraced the coaching and offense and his work ethic,” Kingsbury said earlier this year. “He’s an all-time great, there’s no doubt. One of the best players to ever play the game. And one of the best people I’ve ever been around, just the way he treats our staff, the people in the building, the fans — he’s phenomenal. And I hope he plays five more years.”

The Cardinals are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Tennessee Titans.