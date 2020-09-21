Larry Fitzgerald Reacts To The Arizona Cardinals’ 2-0 Start

If Larry Fitzgerald has his way, this will be his final NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver has yet to win a Super Bowl. The 37-year-old wideout said that if he ever does win one, he’ll probably decide to hang up his cleats.

“That would definitely validate me,” Fitzgerald told reporters before the season. “You wouldn’t see me around here anymore if that happened.”

It’s early, but the Cardinals appear to have a postseason-worthy team in 2020. Arizona is off to a 2-0 start on the year, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and the Washington Football Team in Week 2.

Fitzgerald took to Twitter on Monday morning following the 2-0 start.

“Victory Monday,” he tweeted. “Blessed to be on this journey with these men…time to stay locked in and keep it rolling.”

Victory Monday 🙏🏾🙌🏾 Blessed to be on this journey with these men…time to stay locked in and keep it rolling #GoCards pic.twitter.com/39k40IaCcK — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) September 21, 2020

Fitzgerald has said that winning a Super Bowl is his ultimate goal.

“I just want to win a championship,” he said. “I want to compete for a division title. Those are the things that are important to me.”

The Cardinals are on their way.

Arizona will look to improve to 3-0 on the season this upcoming Sunday. The Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Detroit Lions at 4:25 p.m. E.T.