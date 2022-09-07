Larry Fitzgerald Reportedly Lands New Job In Sports Media

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 22: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals jogs off the field for halftime against the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald has never officially announced his retirement from the NFL, but Wednesday's new suggests he's likely done for good.

On Wednesday morning, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Fitzgerald is the newest member of the sports media world. According to Marchand, the legendary wide receiver is heading to ESPN.

He's not waiting to get into the business, either. Marchand noted that Fitzgerald will make his debut for the Worldwide Leader during ESPN's pre-game show before the Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos.

Here's more via the New York Post:

Larry Fitzgerald is joining ESPN, according to sources. He will be a part of “Monday Night Countdown,” the pregame show to “Monday Night Football.” The program was already going to have a new look as Randy Moss cut his workload with his new contract to just ESPN’s Sunday pregame, not Mondays.

Fitzgerald will make his debut on the show prior to ESPN’s opener in Seattle on Monday before Broncos-Seahawks.

Fitzgerald will go down in history as one of the best wide receivers to play the game.

Now he's ready for the next challenge.