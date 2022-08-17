Larry Fitzgerald Spoke To Notre Dame: College Fans React

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 23: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field following the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-9. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald gave the Notre Dame football players one heck of a speech on Tuesday.

The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver spoke about the opportunity that the players have in front of them, plus said how they're playing for a tradition that's the best in the country.

"I would give anything to be in you guys' seat," Fitzgerald said. "All of the things I've done in pro football and things like that, I've lived my dream. But man, this is the best time of your lives. Right now, you guys have an opportunity to go out tomorrow and practice and do something that thousands, millions of people would love to do. To be able to come out of that tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium and playing for something that's much bigger than yourself, playing for a tradition that’s unmatched and unquestionably the greatest in college football history, like that is so special."

College football fans liked this speech from Fitzgerald, even though he played his college football at Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame will open its season against Ohio State on Sept. 3.