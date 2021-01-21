Breaking: Larry Scott Is Reportedly Out As Pac-12 Commissioner

The Pac-12 is reportedly in need of a new commissioner.

According to multiple reports, the Power 5 conference has decided to part ways with commissioner Larry Scott. The league had reportedly extended Scott’s contract through 2022 back in 2017.

However, the Pac-12 and Scott have reportedly decided to part ways in June.

“Pac-12 agrees to part ways with commissioner Larry Scott. Conference CEOs just finished meeting tonight. National search for new commissioner will begin immediately,” Michael Smith of SBJ reported on Wednesday night.

NEWS: Pac-12 agrees to part ways with commissioner Larry Scott. Conference CEOs just finished meeting tonight. National search for new commissioner will begin immediately.https://t.co/4VKJQbzIeB — Michael Smith (@SmittySBJ) January 21, 2021

Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel can confirm the news. He also floated some names as a potential replacement.

“The early read on candidates to replace Larry Scott is that they need direct college experience, football savvy, media experience and a relationship builder. Early potential names include Oliver Luck, Bernard Muir, Gloria Nevarez, Burke Magnus, Dan Radakovich and Gene Smith,” he reported.

The early read on candidates to replace Larry Scott is that they need direct college experience, football savvy, media experience and a relationship builder. Early potential names include Oliver Luck, Bernard Muir, Gloria Nevarez, Burke Magnus, Dan Radakovich and Gene Smith. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 21, 2021

The Pac-12 has seemed to get less and less nationally relevant in recent years. Part of that can probably be blamed on the contract’s television deals. It’s not surprising that the league’s commissioners will want Scott out before they renegotiate their next TV contracts.