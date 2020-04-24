Roger Goodell Announces Las Vegas Will Host 2022 NFL Draft

Las Vegas, now home to the Raiders, was supposed to host this year’s NFL Draft – before coronavirus hit. It looks like the city is still going to get its draft – just two years later.

Thursday night, midway through the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, which is taking place virtually, commissioner Roger Goodell attempted to announce that Las Vegas had been awarded the 2022 NFL Draft. He accidentally said 2020, but a press release was issued a few minutes later to clarify his statement.

The Raiders are set to begin their first season in Las Vegas this fall – if there is a season.

The 2021 NFL Draft, for those wondering, will take place in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland was chosen back in May of 2019. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the event in 2023.

Caesars Entertainment will be hosting the NFL Draft Main Stage for the event.

“I’m pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year,” said NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL, “Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders’ organization and Raider Nation.”

This year’s NFL season is set to kick off on September 10.