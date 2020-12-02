A 9th College Football Bowl Game Is Reportedly Canceled

The 2020 college football regular season pushes on toward the postseason, but it won’t be a normal one.

The College Football Playoff is still on schedule to be played, with teams like Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame seen as the favorites for the national title.

However, several notable bowl games have already been canceled, including the second-longest running bowl game in history. The Sun Bowl was reportedly canceled on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the Sun Bowl is far from the only notable bowl game to be canceled.

College football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Wednesday night that the Las Vegas Bowl has been canceled. This is the ninth college football bowl game to be canceled, according to McMurphy.

As @Stadium previously reported, this year’s Las Vegas Bowl has been officially canceled, sources told @Stadium. 9 FBS bowls have been canceled w/34 remaining — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2020

The Las Vegas Bowl made the decision to cancel its postseason game due to the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country as we head into the holiday season.

Due to the ongoing health pandemic, the Las Vegas Bowl has been cancelled for the 2020 season. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2020

It’s tough to see bowl games like this get canceled, because it means less teams will be able to play in the postseason and experience the reward of a bowl trip.

Unfortunately, this is what happens when you try to have a season during a pandemic. The season will hopefully finish, but not as planned.