Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday.

An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.

Usually, the Vikings would be the favorite heading into this matchup but that's not the case right now. The Lions are favored by most sports betting websites right now, including DraftKings.

Even ESPN's Mina Kimes is intrigued by this.

The Lions are coming off a dominant 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars from last Sunday while the Vikings barely squeaked by the Jets, 27-22.

We'll have to see if fans are brave enough to take the Lions in this one.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.