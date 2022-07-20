Las Vegas Raiders Release Veteran Defensive Player

The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran safety Dallin Leavitt ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Leavitt confirmed this move with a message on his Instagram.

"The last 4 years have been the dream I’ve been chasing since I was 6 years old. I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches and Raider Nation over the years. Made some relationships that will last a lifetime and am going to truly miss my teammates here in Vegas. Love," he wrote.

Leavitt joined the then-Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State in 2018. He made 42 game game appearances with the franchise, including his first and only start this past season. Through four seasons, he amassed 56 tackles, four passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

This move occurred despite Leavitt signing a two-year, $2.433 million with the team earlier this year.

The Raiders safety group consists of Tre’von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram and Duron Harmon at the top and Tyree Gillespie and Roderick Teamer as key backups.

"Love you brudda. Salt and Pepper 4L," Teamer wrote in a comment on Leavitt's post.

The Raiders opened training camp on Monday.