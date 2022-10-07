Las Vegas Raiders Release Veteran Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran wide receiver Tyron Johnson.

The NFL journeyman signed with the Raiders' practice squad last November and failed to make a single game appearance in Las Vegas.

Johnson signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Since then, he's landed on a variety of practice/active rosters, including the Bills, Panthers, Chargers and Jaguars.

His best season came in 2020 when he reeled in 20 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns with the Chargers.

This move could correspond with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's return to full practice action on Thursday. Renfrow has missed the Raiders' last two games in concussion protocol.

Las Vegas will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a primetime matchup on Monday night.