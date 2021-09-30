Las Vegas Raiders Sign Notable Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing a new player at the wide receiver position.

According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday night, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas front office were impressed by a recent tryout for former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims.

In fact, they were impressed enough to bring him into the Raider’s undefeated organization as a practice squad player.

Raiders are signing former Bears WR Javon Wims to the practice squad, per source. Had a good tryout with the team and now in the mix in Las Vegas. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 29, 2021

In his third season with the Bears in 2020, Wims made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

During an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, the former seventh-round draft pick started a fight in the secondary — throwing a couple full-swing punches at Saints defensive back C.J. Gardener-Johnson. After that, he was suspended for two games without pay by the NFL.

Meeting New Orleans again later on in the postseason, Wims dropped a wide-open touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky.

Through 13 games in 2020, Wims finished the year with six receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. He was released by the Bears back in August.

The Raiders have quite a few receivers to feed in the passing game, but they also have plenty of yards to go around.

Through three games this season, the Las Vegas offense leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,203 total yards and 401.0 yards per game. Second-year wideout Henry Ruggs III leads the way followed by star tight end Darren Waller, emerging receiver Bryan Edwards and third-year WR Hunter Renfrow.