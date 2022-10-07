Las Vegas Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders need all of the help they can get on offense to go stride-for-stride with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. To that end, they're adding some help at wide receiver.

On Friday, sports agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced that the Raiders are signing wide receiver Albert Wilson. The 30-year-old wide receiver started the year with the Minnesota Vikings but was released in August. He has not played a down this season.

Wilson spent the previous four years with the Miami Dolphins, during which he played 34 games, making 94 receptions for 955 yards and five touchdowns. He previously played for the Chiefs from 2014 to 2017, recording 124 receptions for 1,544 yards and seven touchdowns.

It's not clear what role Wilson will have in the Raiders offense or if he'll even be activated for Monday Night Football. But he brings a ton of experience that the Raiders could use right about now.

The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 0-3, losing those three games by a total of 13 points. They finally got their first win of the season this past week with a 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos.

But the Chiefs are likely to offer a very different kind of opponent. Unlike the Broncos who have an elite defense and an anemic offense, the Chiefs have an elite offense with a vulnerable defense.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders match up with their longtime rivals this Monday.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.