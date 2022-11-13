Las Vegas Releases Prediction For Georgia vs. LSU

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Terrace Marshall Jr. #6 of the LSU Tigers attempts to catch a pass in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Rough start and all, Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers have a shot at bringing home an SEC title in his first year in the bayou.

But LSU is going to have to swim upstream to get it, Vegas says.

Per Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Tigers open as 15-point underdogs to defending champion Georgia. The biggest spread of the Power-5 conference title games thus far.

Coming off a stunning win over Alabama two weeks ago, it was tougher sledding for LSU this past Saturday. As the it took all four quarters for the Tigers to try wrap up a win over four-loss Arkansas.

That said, it's clear Kelly is building something down in Baton Rouge. And while the Dawgs have looked every bit the best team in America, LSU will be a tough out Dec. 3 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.