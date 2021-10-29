Latest Steelers Injury Report Suggests Possible Trade

Fresh off a bye week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, two veteran players found their way onto the team’s injury report.

Veteran tight end Eric Ebron was a late addition to the injury report with a hamstring issue on Thursday. And on Friday’s final injury report, he was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, pass rusher Melvin Ingram was listed a doubtful for Sunday’s game with a groin injury. The doubtful tag comes after trade rumors popped up involving the former Chargers star.

Because of the timing of this injury designation, many NFL fans and analysts believe Ebron, who’s already been mentioned in recent trade rumors, could be on his way out of Pittsburgh.

Ingram might also be on that list.

With the NFL’s trade deadline quickly approaching on Nov. 2, both Steelers players will be worth keeping an eye on.

Eric Ebron is OUT with a hamstring injury. Melvin Ingram (groin) is doubtful. Neither practiced Friday. Other than that, pretty good final injury report. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 29, 2021

As for Ebron, this potential trade would be made possible by the emergence of rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. In the Steelers’ most recent matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the second-round pick out of Penn State logged the most productive day of his NFL career, reeling in seven catches for 58 yards. Through six games this year, he’s collected 18 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Compared to his production as the Steelers’ lead tight end in 2020, Ebron is struggling to put up numbers in 2021. Through six games, the former Pro Bowler has just seven receptions for 47 yards and zero touchdowns.

Clearly transitioning into an offense with Freiermuth as TE1, it may be time for the Steelers to get some trade value out of 28-year-old tight end while they still can.

Ebron signed a two-year contract back in 2020, making him an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

With either Ebron or Ingram be traded?