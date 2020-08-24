Laura Rutledge Is Starting Her New Gig At ESPN This Afternoon

Laura Rutledge has been a mainstay in ESPN’s college football coverage over the years, but the prominent host is starting a new gig this afternoon.

The longtime college football reporter is now hosting ESPN’s revamped NFL Live. The first episode of the newly-formed show is airing this afternoon.

The show’s debut is set for 4 p.m. E.T. It will air on ESPN.

Good luck to host @LauraRutledge and ESPN's new NFL Live team. Catch their debut today at 4p ET. pic.twitter.com/QigYMd6sFR — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) August 24, 2020

Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears and Rutledge make up the new team for NFL Live.

Rutledge posted earlier this year about her excitement for the new job.

“Can’t wait to get to work with this exceptional team. They are all so talented and even better people,” she wrote.

Can’t wait to get to work with this exceptional team. They are all so talented and even better people ♥️ https://t.co/Qw1jukJKkg — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) June 30, 2020

“Mina, Marcus, Dan and Keyshawn are all exceptionally talented and a whole lot of fun, and I can’t wait to work with them,” Rutledge added. “We are committed to bringing fans the best NFL coverage. This is a dream come true for me.”

ESPN is pumped for the show to get going.

“The kickoff of the 2020 NFL season presents an exciting opportunity to reimagine NFL Live with a new commentator team that brings a wealth of football intelligence and a built in chemistry,” ESPN VP Seth Markman said. “Laura, Marcus, Dan, Mina and Keyshawn have all excelled in their respective roles across ESPN platforms – and have already worked closely together. The daily conversations they will have about the NFL is something we hope fans will really learn from and enjoy.”