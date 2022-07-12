Laura Rutledge Lands New Role: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN announced its secondary team for Monday Night Football broadcasts.

"ESPN’s Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts), along with Laura Rutledge (reporter), will broadcast multiple NFL games during the 2022 NFL season as ESPN’s NFL portfolio grows to 21 regular season matchups, the most in the network’s history," the network said.

Fellow ESPN analyst and fans are ready for Laura Rutledge to see the prime time.

"This is going to be so smart and so good," ESPN's Domonique Foxworth said.

"It’s become clear that @LauraRutledge has a secret time machine that allows her to do so many things in a 24-hour day. Including epic home cooked dinners every evening. Congratulations love!" ESPN reporter Kris Budden said.

"Oh heck yeah, I'm in," another fan said.

Earlier this offseason, ESPN landed both Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to lead their top broadcasting team. Now the secondary team is set as well.

