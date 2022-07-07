Laura Rutledge Names The NFL's Most "Underrated" Player

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are some supremely talented football players who fly under the radar among the NFL ranks.

When prompted by a question posed by NFL on ESPN, reporter Laura Rutledge named her "most underrated" player in the league.

Justin Simmons.

Simmons has been a consistent producer for the Denver Broncos since he was selected with a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The free safety out of Boston College became a full-time starter in Year 2 and his production only grew from there.

Simmons logged his first Pro-Bowl selection in 2020 after starting 16 games and notched career highs in tackles (77) and interceptions (5). He followed up that career-best season with 60 tackles and five more interceptions in 2021 — earning his second Second-Team All-Pro selection in three years.

The 28-year-old defensive back is now heading into his seventh season with the Broncos organization. He signed a four-year, $61 million deal with the team prior to the 2021 season.

Who do you think is the most underrated player in the league?