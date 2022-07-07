Laura Rutledge Names The NFL's Most "Underrated" Player
There are some supremely talented football players who fly under the radar among the NFL ranks.
When prompted by a question posed by NFL on ESPN, reporter Laura Rutledge named her "most underrated" player in the league.
Justin Simmons.
Simmons has been a consistent producer for the Denver Broncos since he was selected with a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The free safety out of Boston College became a full-time starter in Year 2 and his production only grew from there.
Simmons logged his first Pro-Bowl selection in 2020 after starting 16 games and notched career highs in tackles (77) and interceptions (5). He followed up that career-best season with 60 tackles and five more interceptions in 2021 — earning his second Second-Team All-Pro selection in three years.
The 28-year-old defensive back is now heading into his seventh season with the Broncos organization. He signed a four-year, $61 million deal with the team prior to the 2021 season.
Who do you think is the most underrated player in the league?