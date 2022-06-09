Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Putting Career On Hold: Fans React

For the second time in his NFL career, offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his football life on hold to pursue a career in the medical field.

During a recent interview with The Canadian Press, the NFL veteran said he received contract offers from four teams this offseason. He turned down each of them after he was accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital.

Duvernay-Tardif earned his doctorate in medicine and a master's degree in surgery from McGill University in 2018. He'll begin his residency program later this summer.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unique news.

"Imagine being this good at life," one fan wrote.

"This dude is such a fascinating individual, all the best to him," another added.

While the free-agent lineman is putting his NFL career on hold to start the 2022 season, he's not retiring from football.

He believes NFL opportunities will be waiting for him when his residency program concludes in September.

"I'm going to prioritize medicine . . . and we'll see in September if there's a fit,'' Duvernay-Tardif said. "After eight years in the NFL, and I don't want to sound pretentious by saying this, but I think I've earned the right to do what's best for me and not just for football and kind of bet on myself a little bit.

"I'm really comfortable with the risk and I'm pretty confident there's going to be an offer on the table in September if I want it. And if I want it I'll take it. If medicine is going well and I feel like I've got to be out there in front of 80,000 people to play the sport I love, well, I'll go but I think I want it to be more on my terms.''

After helping the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl in 2019, Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at a Montreal long-term care facility.

He most recently suited up for the New York Jets in 2021.