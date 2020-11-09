LaVar Ball Appeared To Be Upset With LaMelo Ball’s Shoe Decision

Video has emerged of LaVar Ball reacting the news of his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, signing a shoe deal with PUMA.

LaMelo Ball, the youngest Ball brother, is a top prospect in the 2020 NBA Draft class. The 6-foot-7 point guard is projected to go inside of the top 10 next Wednesday night, potentially as high as No. 1 overall to Minnesota.

Like most top NBA Draft prospects, LaMelo Ball has signed a shoe deal. The athletic point guard agreed to a deal with PUMA earlier this year.

LaMelo’s father, LaVar, did not appear happy over the news. LaVar, of course, created Big Baller Brand when Lonzo Ball entered the NBA. The shoe and apparel company made plenty of headlines, but ultimately failed to take off in the way LaVar thought it would.

LaVar Ball’s reaction to the news was shown in a preview for next week’s episode of Ball in the Family. Here’s the clip, via Lonzo Wire:

As you can see, LaVar Ball does not appear to be happy with his youngest son’s decision.

Lonzo Wire had some details on the reaction:

LaMelo hasn’t been featured on this season of the family’s series, though that is because he has been preparing for the draft in Detroit, the hometown of his manager Jermaine Jackson. His unavailability, though, makes LaVar’s reaction all the more interesting as it makes it seem as though LaMelo made the decision without consulting his father.

We’ll likely hear more from LaVar in the coming week.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Nov. 18.