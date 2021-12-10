Lavar Ball: LaMelo Doesn’t Need Advice From Michael Jordan

LaMelo Ball is quickly emerging as one of the brightest young stars in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets — a team owned legendary hooper Michael Jordan.

As a young player looking to pave his way in the league, you would think the 20-year-old point guard would relish any opportunity to learn under an all-time great. But according to his father, LaVar Ball, that is not the case.

During a recent interview with HoopsView, the Ball patriarch gave an on-brand response regarding his youngest son’s relationship with His Airness.

“How often does he seek out advice from Michael Jordan? Never!” Lavar said. “What advice is he gonna give him?… “When was the last time he won a championship? The game has changed. What’s he gonna tell him?”

Jordan’s most-recent championship came in 1998 — his last of six, in fact. And while the NBA game is no doubt evolving, the 58-year-old NBA legend certainly has some priceless advice for any young player in the league.

As Jordan’s No. 3 overall draft pick in 2020, LaMelo has produced as advertised in his first two seasons with the Hornets. Through 24 games this year, the reigning rookie of the year is averaging 20.0 points, 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.