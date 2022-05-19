LaVar Ball Predicts Bulls Star Will Land With Lakers

LaVar Ball thinks that Zach LaVine is going to head out west over the summer.

Ball has LaVine going to the Los Angeles Lakers as they potentially make a decent amount of changes after missing the playoffs this past season.

LaVine has been with the Bulls for the last five years and is coming off another strong season in 2021.

He finished averaging 24.4 points per game along with 4.6 rebounds per contest. He also shot 47.6% from the floor.

LaVine has averaged over 20 points per game each of the last four seasons and is a career 46% shooter.

The Bulls played the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs this year but fell in five games. In those five games, LaVine had 18+ points in three of them.

LaVine is expected to draw interest from numerous teams this offseason as he's set to be a free agent. We'll have to see where he goes next.