Lawrence Taylor Named Best Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 03: Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor attends a game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on November 3, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Colts defeated the Giants 40-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

When the NFL Network asked 10 of its analysts their top three defensive players of all-time, only one man's name was mentioned on all 10 lists: Lawrence Taylor.

The Giants Hall of Famer helped usher in the edge rusher position, as well as the importance of the offense's left tackle.

He was so dominant that he remains the last defensive player to win NFL MVP, racking up 20.5 sacks in 1986 on the way to New York's first Super Bowl of the Bill Parcells era.

The NFL world reacted to Taylor's voting as the game's greatest on the defensive side of the ball Monday.

"Because he IS," a Giants fan replied. "I really don’t see the debate."

"Like Belichick said of L.T.," tweeted Giants radio host Paul Dottino. "'I'm not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor's class.' End of story. Glad they got it right."

"Arguably the best PLAYER of all time," another commented.

"As they should have!" said a member of the PFWA. "Ask his teammates, opposing players and coaches, and they’ll say L.T. was the best. Joe Gibbs did the 2 tight end formation because of L.T."

Not many arguments here.