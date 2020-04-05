The Spun

Longtime NFL Kicker Makes Prediction For The 2020 Season

A detail view of a football as the Buffalo Bills play the Washington Redskins at FedExField.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 20: A detail view of a football as the Buffalo Bills play the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 20, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump reportedly expressed optimism for the 2020 NFL season during a call with major sports league commissioners on Saturday.

The president of the United States reportedly told NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that he believes the 2020 regular season will start on time – with fans in the stands.

“I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” Trump later said while speaking to reporters. “We are not going to have to have separation for the rest of our time on this planet. We need it for this period of time, but eventually people will be able to occupy their seats in arenas next to each other.”

A longtime NFL kicker is less hopeful. Lawrence Tynes, who played in the NFL from 2001-13, can’t see a season happening without a vaccine.

“If there is NO vaccine by the time the NFL season rolls around the season will NOT happen. 1 player in the NBA cancelled the whole season. One player gets it on an NFL team or organization it’s over. Fingers crossed,” he tweeted.

It’s important to note that the NBA’s season was not canceled – yet, anyway. The league just suspended play and might resume later this spring or summer.

A vaccine could be 12-plus months away, though, so that would be a long time to wait without sports.

It’s possible the NFL could play its 2020 season without fans in the stands. The league could potentially test all of its players, coaches, officials, etc. before every game this fall and keep everyone isolated.

This is all speculation right now, of course. We’re still several months away from having to make an ultimate decision.

