Look: Lawyers For Usain Bolt Respond To Troubling Story

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 19: Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has reportedly discovered that $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica.

A letter has already been sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that Bolt's money is restored.

Bolt's attorney, Linton P. Gordon, provided a comment to The Associated Press on this troubling situation.

"If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client," Gordon said.

Bolt's legal team is threatening civil and criminal action if his $12.7 million is not returned within the next 10 days.

Stocks & Securities Limited briefly addressed this situation on its website.

“We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available,” the company said.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, announced his retirement after the 2017 World Championships.