Leaked 911 Call From Antonio Brown's Residence Shares Troubling Details

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In late November, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown had a warrant out for his arrest after an alleged domestic violence incident.

A woman called a Tampa Police Dept. dispatcher and said that she and Brown got into "a little argument" at their home in Tampa, Florida. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but the woman later recanted her story.

Well, a few weeks later, new details have emerged. According to a leaked 911 call, the woman claimed Brown was sending "explicit videos" to her son's phone.

From TMZ:

She explained that she had arrived at the house on Nov. 27 ... and hours later, Brown "started throwing a fit." The woman claimed she took the kids and went outside in an effort to diffuse the situation ... but then said to the operator that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver started to "throw all of my clothes out of the house." She later added that Brown was "sending explicit videos to my son's phone" as well.

Brown allegedly hid out in his home during the arrest warrant and police refused to enter. Eventually, after the woman recanted her story, police withdrew the warrant.

However, it's clear she and Brown aren't on great terms.