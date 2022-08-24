Leaked "The Masked Singer" Video Reignites Tom Brady Rumors

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Just about everyone knew that Tom Brady's "personal reasons" for not being at Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp for several weeks was just an excuse for him to take a midseason vacation. But one prominent rumor that emerged was that he was using that vacation to appear on the hit singing competition The Masked Singer.

Brady's absence ultimately proved to be a vacation getaway with his family. But that doesn't mean The Masked Singer judges knew that.

A recent clip from the show reveals that competition judge Ken Jeong suspected Brady might be "the masked singer." Jeong initially suspected that it was Peyton Manning before changing his opinion to Brady because of Brady's absence:

"He just got fined for not showing up to training camp because he is here on 'The Masked Singer,'" Jeong said, via TMZ Sports. "This is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady!"

We don't know yet who the contestant actually is. Maybe Brady was the one and managed to get in an appearance on The Masked Singer in between his vacation and return to Bucs training camp.

Tom Brady himself has denied being on The Masked Singer. But as we've learned, it's unwise to take Brady at his word 100-percent of the time.

Given that Brady is under contract with FOX as a top analyst after he retires from football, sporadic appearances on FOX programming are likely to happen in the future.

Was Tom Brady on The Masked Singer?