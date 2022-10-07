Leaked Video Shows Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Altercation

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, reports revealed that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation during Golden State Warriors practice.

TMZ has since acquired and published video of the incident.

Green and Poole exchanged words before going chest-to-chest. Poole shoved Green with both hands, and the veteran forward retaliated with a strong punch to his teammate's head.

Take a look at the clip here:

Poole seemed to be fine after the incident. He finished practice and put up some extra shots after the session.

Warriors GM Bob Meyers addressed the incident on Wednesday:

"These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happens... Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room... as far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

Green was not expected to miss any games due to the Warriors' internal discipline. It's unclear if this video going public will have any effect on a potential punishment.