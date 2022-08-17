LeBron, Bronny Speculation Swirling Following Contract Decision

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This new deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season — the first season his eldest son, Bronny, will be eligible for the NBA draft.

With this new contract information, speculation regarding LeBron's plan to play with his son has started to swirl.

LeBron has made it very clear that he one day hopes to take the NBA court with his son. And given Bronny's rising stock as a college recruit and his unique family pedigree, that dream is entirely within the realm of possibility.

Bronny, 17, is a four-star recruit and No. 5-ranked shooting guard in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. After his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, the up-and-coming prospect could either take the collegiate or G-League route.

Whichever path he takes, he'll be eligible after just one season. Bronny isn't exactly a lock as a one-and-done NBA prospect, but the idea of a package deal with LeBron could be enough to get him drafted in 2024.

On Tuesday, LeBron pumped the breaks on the speculation regarding his son — especially when it comes to collegiate recruiting. The Lakers superstar shut down rumors that Bronny already has a list of preferred college landing spots.