LeBron Has Brutally Honest Admission On His NBA Future

LeBron James made his return to the floor on Friday night following a month-long absence due to injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was back in the lineup for Friday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers fell to the Kings, 110-106, on Friday evening.

LeBron looked good in his return, though, which is obviously what’s most important. The MVP candidate scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists in the loss. He played 32 minutes.

While LeBron admitted that he felt good upon his return, he also shared a brutally honest admission on his NBA future: he will likely never get back to 100 percent.

James is now 36 years old and his peak health days are likely behind him, at least as far as the NBA is concerned.

“I know getting back to 100% is impossible. I’ll never get back to 100% in my career,” James said. “But I felt comfortable where I knew I could get on the floor and help my team win.”

The Lakers now need to get everyone right heading into the postseason. Los Angeles has been on a bit of a slide as of late.

“It’s only nine games left,” James said. “It’s just been … it’s been a hell of a season, obviously…But we look forward to the challenge. It is what it is. This is the season, and we’ve got to make the most out of it.”