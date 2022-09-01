LeBron Comments On Cavs Trade: NBA World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Since LeBron James' departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavaliers haven't had a true star centerpiece grace their roster.

That fact changed with a blockbuster trade deal on Thursday.

Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell is on his way to Cleveland as part of a league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz.

LeBron took to Twitter to react to this big-time get for the organization that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2003.

"SO TOUGH!!!!! Super Dope," he wrote.

LeBron signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers earlier this summer, keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season.

Many fans suggested that the former Cleveland superstar may want to make yet another return to the Cavaliers organization now that the roster has deep postseason potential.

"Ur not slick. this man l plotting Cavs stint no. 3," one fan wrote.

"Shouldn't have signed that extension big dawg," another said.

"Run it back bron bron, for the land," another added.

This is no doubt the most exciting roster Cleveland will roll out since LeBron was in town. In addition to Mitchell, the Cavs also retained young stars Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

LeBron and the Lakers will look to bounce back after a disappointing season this past year.