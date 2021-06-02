LeBron Getting Criticized For End Of Game 5 Decision

LeBron James is facing some criticism for what he did toward the end of the Lakers’ loss to the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round on Tuesday night.

With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter – and the Lakers down big – LeBron left the bench and went up the tunnel. The game was basically already decided – LeBron came out with the Suns leading 105-73 – but there was still five-plus minutes remaining on the clock.

LeBron, though, did not remain on the bench with his teammates. Instead, he left the court and walked up the tunnel.

The Lakers went on to lose Game 5, 115-85. Los Angeles now trails Phoenix, 3-2, in the first round series. Anthony Davis missed Game 5 and it’s unclear if he’ll be available for Game 6.

LeBron had a blunt assessment of his team’s Game 5 performance.

“We got our a– kicked. It is that simple,” LeBron said. “They did whatever they wanted to win this game.”

LeBron is facing some criticism for leaving the bench early.

What’s the argument for Lebron leaving the bench early? I’m not making this some big MJ vs Lebron thing or an indictment on his legacy. I’m just curious if there’s anyone that thinks it’s normal and that he doesn’t look like a complete asshole to his teammates in that moment. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 2, 2021

I'm a LeBron fan… he looks like an asshole leaving the bench. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 2, 2021

Lakers coach Frank Vogel, meanwhile, said there was a good reason for the early departure.

“LeBron had to start his treatment. It doesn’t do any good for him to sit over there without getting worked on and beginning the treatment as soon as possible to help him get ready for Game 6,” he said.

That’s reasonable, but it’s still pretty rare to see an NBA player leave his team’s bench with more than five minutes remaining in a playoff game.

Game 6 of the first round series is set for Thursday at 10:30 p.m. E.T.