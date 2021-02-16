LeBron Had 1-Word Response To Draymond Green’s Rant

On Monday night, Draymond Green absolutely went in on the NBA for its treatment of players.

During a long-winded, press conference rant after a 129-98 Warriors’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the ninth-year Golden State forward assertively addressed the league’s double-standard towards players looking for a trade. Green compared the reaction to James Harden and Kyrie Irving’s off-court struggles to the recent mistreatment of Andre Drummond.

Amid trade rumors, the Cavaliers center has been benched indefinitely while the team weighs its options. According to Green (who witnessed Drummond get bench first hand), this move was “bull s***.”

“Do you think that doesn’t effect someone mentally?” Green asked. “But as players we’re told, ‘You can’t say that. You can’t say this.’ But teams can?”

Here’s the full rant:

The last :37 of Draymond's beef with the league. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/cswRuoFrd3 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 16, 2021

Green has long been one of the most vocal players in the league. But, one player has clearly taken the lead as the voice of the NBA: LeBron James.

On Tuesday, the outspoken superstar reposted the Green’s message with a simple but telling response.

“FACTS!!!” James wrote on his Instagram story.

Earlier this month, LeBron also spoke out against the NBA — crushing its decision to hold an All-Star game amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After the 16-time All Star called the decision a “slap in the face”, countless players from around the league came out in agreement.

Represented by the same agency (Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports), James and Green have been outspoken supporters of each other — on and off the court.