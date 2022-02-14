LeBron Has A Suggestion For The City Of Los Angeles

LeBron James is petitioning the City of Angels to celebrate the City of Champions. After the Rams 23-20 Super Bowl LVI win, the King sent out a tweet the following day calling for a massive parade.

“We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!!” James said in a 16-emoji post. “City of Champions … Congrats … once again!!!”

We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

The city of Los Angeles is having a moment right (as far as sports are concerned). After LeBron James chose to come out west, the culture in La La Land shifted. As the Dodgers and Rams added star power to their respective rosters, resulting in championships.

In 2020, the Lakers and Dodgers both won rings. But neither were able to celebrate the occasion in the streets of LA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the Rams captured their first Super Bowl trophy since moving back to their home city, and celebrations are in order.

The Rams’ championship parade is reportedly planned for this coming weekend. We’ll see if LeBron’s idea gets any footing.