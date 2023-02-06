LeBron Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kyrie Irving Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It's pretty clear that LeBron James was disappointed that the Los Angeles Lakers failed to acquire Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

In a recent sitdown with ESPN's Mike Wilbon, LeBron admitted that he was "disappointed" that the Lakers couldn't bring in Kyrie. He lamented not being able to play with someone who he has a good relationship with and has good chemistry with on the basketball court.

"It's definitely disappointing. I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent," LeBron said.

That statement definitely echoes LeBron's actions on Twitter after the announcement that Kyrie was being traded to the Dallas Mavericks was made. LeBron took to Twitter and wrote "Maybe its Me," after the news broke.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving played three seasons together on the Cleveland Cavaliers, during which they made the NBA Finals each time as well as winning it all in 2016.

But Kyrie requested a trade after the 2017 Finals and has not returned to the Finals again since while LeBron James has been back several more times.

Unfortunately, the Lakers' inability to land Kyrie could stem from the plethora of trades that they've made in recent years - the biggest of which was the acquisition of Russell Westbrook. The Lakers simply didn't have enough assets to entice the Nets to give them Kyrie.

Will LeBron and Kyrie ever play together again?