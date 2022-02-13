LeBron Has Hilarious Response To Old Highlight Video

LeBron James is one of the most recognizable figures on the planet. But before he established himself as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, “The King” was just “that kid over there with the nappy afro.”

On Saturday, video of a 16-year-old LeBron getting discovered at ABCD camp went viral on Twitter — and even James himself took notice.

LeBron, who’s hairline isn’t exactly what it was 20 years ago, reacted to the video with some classic self-deprecating humor.

“Wow! Never seen some of this footage before. Well I wish I still had that Nappy Afro! #ThekidfromAKRON,” the 37 year old wrote.

Wow! Never seen some of this footage before. Well I wish I still had that Nappy Afro! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤷🏾‍♂️ #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 https://t.co/fkO7HUGswe — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2022

Now more than two decades after this footage was captured, LeBron has logged 19 NBA seasons, 18 All-Star selections, four league MVP trophies and four NBA titles. Earlier this year, the veteran superstar passed the point in his life where he’s spent more time in the NBA than out of it.

In his 19th season, LeBron is still putting up numbers that maintain his position as one of the top players in the league. Despite the Lakers’ struggles this year, he’s averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

It’s hard to imagine a time when LeBron James wasn’t a household name, but this footage serves as an interesting reminder of that era.

Tonight, LeBron and the Lakers will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a marquee, Western Conference matchup.